Danilo Gallinari Discusses Turning Down More Lucrative Offers to Join Celtics

Adding Gallinari will provide a needed boost in offensive production from Boston's second unit.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As teams around the NBA searched for ways to upgrade their rosters, for many of them, while Danilo Gallinari's expiring $21.5 million contract would've been difficult to trade for, it was worth monitoring whether the 13-year veteran wound up on the open market.

That's why the Celtics expressed interest in Gallinari, whose deal exceeded their $17.1 million trade exception, even before the Hawks dealt him to the Spurs in a move that brought Dejounte Murray to Atlanta.

USATSI_17967273

And when that trade happened, with San Antonio embracing a youth movement, the Spurs worked with Gallinari on a buyout that allowed him to choose his destination.

As a six-foot-ten versatile scorer who can get buckets from beyond the arc (career 38.2 percent three-point shooter), in the low post, and is crafty enough off the dribble to still get to or near the rim to put points on the board, Gallinari had many suitors.

He ultimately chose the Celtics, signing for the taxpayer mid-level exception on a deal worth $13.3 million over two years with a player option for the second season.

USATSI_14019227

At the introductory press conference for him and Malcolm Brogdon, Gallinari shared why he chose Boston over teams that made more lucrative offers.

Gallinari also shared that when the Knicks drafted him, then president of basketball operations, Donnie Walsh, gave him a Larry Bird CD to study.

USATSI_18058185

And while Bird played on the parquet at the old Boston Garden, the mystique of that building exists within its successor, an arena that's quick to come to life.

When asked about now getting to play his home games at TD Garden, a smiling Gallinari responded, "I think about it. I had dreams about it, and I can't wait until it's reality and to start the season and experience that as a Boston Celtics player."

He added, "it's an amazing atmosphere and something that everybody knows, so I'm looking forward to it."

USATSI_17364736
