Robert Williams Returns to Celtics' Starting Lineup, No One on Minutes Restriction for Game 1 Against Bucks

Ahead of the series opener between the Celtics and Bucks, Ime Udoka provided encouraging updates on Robert Williams and Jaylen Brown, saying the former is back in the starting lineup, and neither one is on a minutes restriction.

Saturday, coach Udoka said as Robert Williams worked to strengthen his knee and build stamina, "he's been doing more than the other guys."

Of Jaylen Brown, who's dealing with hamstring tightness, Boston's head coach said: "Jaylen is doing well. He looked good the last few days. Felt good," adding that "all signs (are) pointing in the right direction."

Sunday, coach Udoka said that for Brown's hamstring: "The week off was beneficial. The actual, I wouldn't say injury, but (the) swelling was in a different area (than his hamstring injury earlier in the season)." Coach Udoka added testing showed both Brown's hamstrings are equally as strong.

Game 1 between the Celtics and Bucks tips off Sunday afternoon at 1:00 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

Report: Khris Middleton Expected to Miss Entire Second-Round Series vs. Celtics

Ime Udoka Provides Update on Jaylen Brown's Hamstring Tightness

Bucks Eliminate Bulls, Setting Up Second-Round Series vs. Celtics

As Robert Williams Works to Get Back to Full Strength, He Says There's 'No pain at all. Knee is responding well'

Celtics Discuss Decision not to Avoid the Nets: 'I'm assuming a road to the championship is never easy'

What Stood Out in the Celtics' Game 4 Win: Without Tatum, Boston Fends Off Nets to Earn Sweep

Sacramento Kings Reportedly Interviewing Will Hardy for Head-Coaching Vacancy