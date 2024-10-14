Shams Charania Details 'New Normal' for Celtics' Rivals' Star Center
While the New York Knicks represent the primary external threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, in this author's opinion, the Philadelphia 76ers are close behind.
Philadelphia pulled off a deal to bring Paul George to the "City of Brotherly Love" to join forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Their first-round pick, Jared McCain, also looks ready to become an immediate and significant contributor.
Regarding the Sixers' star center, who is out for the remainder of the preseason as the team manages his left knee, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, ESPN's Shams Charania reports, "What we're seeing with Joel Embiid, it's part of the new normal that we're going to see with Joel Embiid.
"I'm told it's gonna include periodic time off for him during the course of the season; it's gonna include regular[ly] scheduled checkups for Joel Embiid throughout the course of the season."
Charania also states he is told that Embiid, a former league MVP, is not concerned with chasing individual accolades or the 65-game threshold to earn an All-NBA selection in the upcoming campaign.
Embiid and the 76ers are solely focused on having him healthy and at his best in the playoffs, a time of year he's often battled with injuries compromising his production and availability.
With Philadelphia's star center and prized offseason acquisition in their 30s, the Sixers' window of contention with their newly formed Big Three is precious. It requires this approach with Embiid if they're to ascend to the NBA summit.