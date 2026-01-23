Celtics vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 23

The Boston Celtics remain in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference, and they’re favored on the road on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Boston is coming off a blowout win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, and it’s looking to bounce back from a bad loss to the Nets earlier this season. Brooklyn beat Boston in an NBA Cup game in late November, but the teams have not played since.

The Nets have just 12 wins this season, and they hit a season-low on Wednesday against the New York Knicks. Brooklyn was nearly doubled up, scoring just 66 points in a blowout loss at Madison Square Garden.

Now, the Nets are looking to bounce back against another one of the top teams in the East.

Can Boston avoid a letdown and cover on the road on Friday?

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this divisional battle.

Celtics vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Celtics -8.5 (-115)

Nets +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Celtics: -360

Nets: +285

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Celtics vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, YES Network

Celtics record: 27-16

Nets record: 12-30

Celtics vs. Nets Injury Reports

Celtics Injury Report

Josh Minott – out

Jayson Tatum – out

Max Shulga – out

Amari Williams – out

Nets Injury Report

Tyson Etienne – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Ben Saraf – out

Chaney Johnson – out

EJ Liddell – out

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are suggestions based on past player performance.

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaylen Brown OVER Rebounds

Brown has been awesome in the 2025-26 season, thrusting himself in the MVP conversation with Nikola Jokic (knee) injured and potentially set to miss the 65-game threshold needed for postseason awards.

The Celtics star is averaging 29.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season, and I’ve been encouraged by his rebounding as of late.

In the month of January, Brown is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, posting back-to-back games with double-digit boards. This is a great matchup against a weak Brooklyn offense, as the Nets miss a ton of shots and are 26th in league in rebound percentage.

Brown has games with four and eight boards against the Nets this season, and I think he’s a great target to clear his season average on Friday night.

Celtics vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

In their two meetings this season, these teams have combined for 218 and 212 points, and I think we could see another low-scoring affair on Friday night.

Brooklyn is coming off one of the worst offensive performances in recent memory, scoring 66 points on Wednesday while shooting 29.1 percent from the field.

While this may seem like a prime bounce-back spot for the Nets, their offense has become impossible to trust this season, ranking 26th in offensive rating and 25th in effective field goal percentage.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have played at a slow tempo all season long, ranking dead last in the NBA in pace.

So, there won’t be a ton of possessions for the Nets to make up for their lack of shooting in the half court.

Boston may be able to hang a big number on this Brooklyn team, but the UNDER is 25-18 in the Celtics’ games and 25-17 in Brooklyn’s games this season.

I’ll follow the trend from the first two meetings between this division foes and go UNDER on Friday night.

Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

