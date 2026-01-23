Picks 'n Pops: Joe Mazzulla's zingers, more film study, and a possessed player

Every week, I’ll be gathering random, leftover thoughts about the Celtics, NBA, and beyond and dumping them here. Because I want to annoy a whole new audience.

→ It’s always a challenge trying to figure out how to ask Joe Mazzulla a question in order to get an answer. After Jayson Tatum’s workout last weekend, I wanted to get Mazzulla’s take on what that might mean for the team. Since Joe doesn’t play along, I tried to frame a question that he could answer. It didn’t work.

Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazulla on his expectations for when Jayson Tatum could return: “I failed medical school” pic.twitter.com/w85kUBJyJc — Sean Murphy (@seanhalfcourt) January 20, 2026

Sometimes you have to be the first one through the door so Joe can take you out, then another reporter later can follow up when he doesn’t have another zinger ready. So we eventually got an answer.

“I don't know where he's at. I mean, again, I just trust the strength staff, trust the Sports Science staff. I don't know where he's at, but I trust those guys, and I know they're working really hard to put him in position to be successful and just get better every day.”

I don’t know which of Mazzulla’s approaches to not answering the question is preferable. I think I’m going with the zinger, which allows for more creativity. If you’re gonna stonewall me, at least make me laugh while it’s happening.

→ And since this is probably a new audience that doesn’t know me, I’m totally fine with the stonewalling tactics. It’s not Mazzulla’s job to give me the answers I want, it’s my job to as the questions in a way to get real answers. If Mazzulla wants to be a moving target, then I have to be better at hitting it.

→ Tatum’s very public workout was on purpose. He didn’t have to put all that out there. I don’t think he’s coming back tomorrow, but I haven't changed my mind about him coming back this season. I’ve said March is a target for his return and I stand by that. I’m so confident that he’ll be back by March, that I’ll give you your money back if he’s not.

→ Unprompted, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said “Derrick White is an All-Star. He’s an All-Star player. The guy is eighth in the league in blocks, and he’s such an important part of their team.”

All-Star is about stats, and White has a habit of going into slumps right about this time of year, which allows voters to rule him out of a reserve role. Jaylen Brown thinks All-Star is just one thing White should win.

"Yeah, D-White has been a two-way player all year,” he said after the Pacers game. “I know we live in an era where that doesn't get as much praise or respect. That contributes to winning a lot. I think D-White has been playing at all All-Star level because he plays both sides of the ball, and that's no disrespect to some of the other guys that are maybe in All-Star contention. But it's a clear difference. I think Derrick is first-team All-Defensive type of ballot or maybe even Defensive Player of the Year.”

At some point, he’s going to get the Mike Conley treatment of getting a lifetime achievement All-Star.

→ Sam Hauser explains the difference between this year’s team preparation and teams past: "It’s been a lot more film study and walkthroughs than it has in the past, just because we have a few guys that don't have much playing time in the NBA. And the last years, we had 15, 16, 17-year vets on our team that are gonna be in the Hall of Fame, a couple of those guys. So I think Joe is really trying to harp on the aspect of learning the game and trying to be the smartest team that we can be, to try to outthink our opponents and try to give us an advantage in that aspect. When you don't have, I guess, quote, unquote, as much talent as we've had, you have to try to make up for it in other ways.”

I think Joe Mazzulla’s job with this team gets more and more obvious whenever we hear something new about them. He may not win Coach of the Year, but he deserves it. The “Mazzulla sucks!” crowd has gotten incredibly quiet.

→ Neemias Queta on becoming a better shot blocker: “Timing, positioning, knowing when to go, when not to go without giving up offensive rebounds. I feel like the game is just slowing down and becoming way easier for me to figure that stuff out. I'm just trying to stay like that and keeping on improving all that.”

Not chasing blocks is a big deal. Understanding when a teammate’s challenge is enough and you’re more important as a rebounder is incredibly important.

Queta’s improvement is one of the biggest reasons why the Celtics are as good as they are. He was unplayable for large portions of the season last year. Now he’s a big part of the Celtics’ success. It’s a testament to the work he’s put in to get better.

→ Jaylen Brown on Anfernee Simons: “Yeah, that boy nice. I've seen him even since he's gotten ... I knew he was good when he got here, but he's even better than I thought he was. He can really score the ball. He's really talented. And then he has made a conscious effort to play winning basketball. So that makes it all the better. Certain guys around the league can score the ball or whatever the case may be, but here we talk about being a two-way player. Here we talk about playing winning basketball. So it's much harder to do that than it is to go somewhere else and play losing basketball and put up 20 points or 30 points or whatever. So I give him all the respect in the world. He's adjusted well. And he seems like he's finding his footing, and he looks good. He's probably better than the role that he's in. He's more talented and he's taking the next steps and the next stages. He has been good. I've been enjoying it. I've been enjoying watching him, so he's just got to keep it up.”

The more I think about it, the more I think keeping him makes sense. It would probably have to be on a mid-level deal, which is about $15 million per year. If he’s open to that and probably still coming off the bench next season, then keeping him makes a whole lot of sense.

→ Is there an Al Horford curse? He’s left the Celtics twice to avoid what everyone thought would be a tough situation, only to go to something that completely blew up in his face.

It’s not his fault that Joel Embiid was a terrible teammate, or that Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga can’t get along, or that Jimmy Butler tore his ACL. But that's what a curse is, isn’t it?

→ I don’t ACTUALLY believe in curses, but you have to think Horford is throwing his hands up, asking himself what the heck (he’s probably using stronger language) is going on here?

→ Draymond Green saying he doesn’t do anything dirty is like me telling my doctor I don’t drink.

Draymond Green says he’s not a dirty player and calls out Pelle Larsson and European players for being dirty 😳



“I don’t do dirty things. There’s not a player in the NBA who can tell you Draymond is a dirty player. There are a lot of Europeans who do dirty stuff on the… pic.twitter.com/iT0XkEcbGJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 22, 2026

This is either the least self-aware statement a player has made or Green is trolling. Either way, he’s an idiot.

→ Draymond Green says Jaylen Brown should be in top three in MVP voting.

“He should be talking about who's the best player in the NBA right now, because that’s the type of basketball he’s been playing.” 👀 - Draymond Green has high praise for one Eastern Conference star approaching the midway point of the season #NBA pic.twitter.com/xXsTShM8GF — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) January 8, 2026

Draymond is clearly an astute observer of the NBA and he presents a well-reasoned argument. He’s brilliant.

→ The LeBron James era in Los Angeles is just about over. Just go to Cleveland on a minimum deal next season, do your farewell tour, and be done with it. I think it’s time.

→ I’ve loved the Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee, but he has to cut the crap and just ask for the trade. No more of this publicly trashing your team and then saying you’re never going to be the one to break up. He’s trying to get the Bucks to break up with him so his hands can be clean, but that's not how this works.

- Things might not be as bad in New York as their recent stretch suggests, but also, the problems they have with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor are real, especially defensively. They can make a deep run if they get their act together, but they’ll never play championship defense.

→ Shout out to this fan for taking free throw distraction to another level.

The dude to the right of the basket takes free throw distraction to the next level pic.twitter.com/Glrt4CkHFS — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@John_Karalis) January 22, 2026

→ I saw a car service with a sign for Scott Boras at Logan Airport when I got back from Detroit. I thought to myself, “what’s he doing here?”

Ranger Suárez and Scott Boras are courtside at the Celtics game https://t.co/g5QJnAxdy7 — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) January 22, 2026

→ What is going on with Jusuf Nurkic? He has put up back-to-back triple-doubles, making him the first member of the Utah Jazz to do that since Pete Maravich. Maybe he’s showing off so he can be traded. Maybe somethings clicking. I don’t know for sure, but I DO know that Nurk is my WINNER OF THE WEEK!

→ Here’s my latest podcast, if you’re bored.