Starter on Celtics Title Team Shares NBA Finals Prediction
On Monday, the Celtics held the Pacers scoreless for the final 3:32, staging a 10-2 rally to sweep Indiana out of the playoffs and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.
Their reward for continuing an efficient playoff run that hasn't seen any of their first three series require a sixth game is an extended break to recharge. The NBA Finals don't start until Thursday, June 6.
As the Mavericks and Timberwolves continue battling to join Boston on the TD Garden parquet that night, Joe Mazzulla spent Thursday emphasizing the importance of the Celtics maximizing their time off.
"Nothing is really valuable if you let it go to waste," voiced Mazzulla from the podium at the Auerbach Center. "So, between now and June 6, we have to take every experience that we've been through, and we're going to make sure we take advantage of it and that we utilize it to put ourselves in the best position to win."
While Boston focuses internally, the starting center from the franchise's 2008 title team, Kendrick Perkins, joined the Felger and Mazz Show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, boiling down the NBA Finals to, "At the end of the day, it's gonna come down to your superstars taking you home...If the Celtics happen to match up against Dallas, it's gonna come down to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum outplaying Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic."
When asked who he thinks lifts the Larry O'Brien Trophy this year, Perkins shared, "Whatever team they match up against, if they play the Dallas Mavericks, I think it goes to a Game 7; if they play the Minnesota Timberwolves, I think it goes to a Game 6, but I do have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown hanging banner No. 18 in the rafters."
Further Reading
Report: Celtics Center Kristaps Porzingis 'On Track' for NBA Finals Return
Al Horford Returns to NBA Finals Aiming to Add to a Legacy Already Cemented
Jaylen Brown's Evolution Propels Him to Eastern Conference Finals MVP
Crunch-Time Resolve Sends Celtics Back to NBA Finals
From Uncertain to Game 3 Hero, Jrue Holiday Propels Celtics to Finals Precipice
Jrue Holiday Starts Eastern Conference Finals with Best Game as a Celtic