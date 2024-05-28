Crunch-Time Resolve Sends Celtics Back to NBA Finals
1. Jayson Tatum surpassed LeBron James for the second-most playoff points by a player 26 and under on Monday, burying a three for the Celtics' first points of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, then finishing at the rim a few minutes later, moving 115 points behind Kobe Bryant.
2. Tatum produced seven points in the opening period, and Jrue Holiday chipped in seven on 3/3 shooting. However, the visitors led just 29-27 entering the second frame, thanks, in part, to Boston's bench getting outscored 16-5.
T.J. McConnel again made a significant impact upon entering the contest, including a high-arching layup over the outstretched arm of Derrick White to beat the end-of-quarter buzzer.
Surrendering six offensive rebounds didn't help either, though it only led to four second-chance points for the Pacers.
3. Jaylen Brown entered Monday night arguably in the lead for Eastern Conference Finals MVP. However, there were multiple examples of him trying to force the issue in the first half, driving to the basket out of control.
That included a charge on a layup attempt and losing his balance as he tried to come downhill, resulting in the other turnover he committed within the first 24 minutes.
However, the three-time All-Star settled down late in the second frame, utilizing jab steps to create separation and rhythm before burying a three with Myles Turner guarding him, extending Boston's advantage to four.
Brown also stripped Pascal Siakam, leading to free throws at the other end, and got a fast-break dunk off a Tatum theft.
He entered intermission with ten points on 4/11 shooting, three rebounds, and two steals.
Another concern from an individual who has had a phenomenal playoff run is that he went 1/4 at the free-throw line. He's shooting 64.2% while averaging 5.2 attempts at the stripe this postseason.
4. Entering the break after a first half defined by offensive success for both sides, the Celtics claimed a 58-57 edge.
While both teams converted on 40% of their threes and shot at least 45% from the field, Tatum matched Andrew Nembhard with 16 points, pacing all participants. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists, moving in front in the Eastern Conference Finals MVP conversation.
Between him, Holiday (10 points), and Brown (10 points) registering double-figures, a balanced attack allowed Boston to play from in front despite struggling to get stops outside the restricted area, where Indiana went 5/14.
5. The hosts threw the first punch of the second half, staging an 11-4 burst to seize a 68-62 lead. That included a pair of long-range makes from Turner and Aaron Nesmith knocking down a mid-range pull-up after he got run off the three-point line.
6. In a third-quarter rock fight Indiana won 26-22, Derrick White, who's experienced a fair share of struggles in these conference finals, stepped up with a pair of steals and a transition block on a McConnell layup attempt.
7. Jaylen Brown, carrying over his rhythm from the end of the first half, led the Celtics offensively in the third frame, making four of five field goal attempts and putting nine points on the board, the most in the period.
That was crucial to the visitors staying within three after a low-scoring frame, entering the last 12 minutes trailing 83-80.
8. For the second straight quarter, the hosts struck first. Their 14-5 run that started at the end of the third frame grew their lead to 94-85 with 8:57 remaining.
McConnell, remaining a thorn in Boston's side, registered three of the period's first four field goals.
9. But again, the visitors stayed in striking distance, mirroring Game 3. And after a step-back three by Tatum from the left wing and Jaylen Brown up-faking his way to a floater, the Celtics pulled even at 102 with 2:40 to play.
Brown then blocked Andrew Nembhard at the basket, attacked downhill, and found Derrick White for a three from the right corner that put Boston in front, 105-102, with 45 seconds left.
The Celtics, who held the Pacers scoreless in the final 3:32, then got one more stop, a missed three from former teammate Aaron Nesmith, before Jrue Holiday swooped in for an offensive rebound after a Tatum attempt from beyond the arc was off the mark.
The former UCLA Bruin, who was at his best as a Celtic in this series, then ran out the clock in a team win that required everyone to step up in crunch time to close out the Eastern Conference Finals.
10. The Celtics are on to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. Game 1 is on Thursday, June 6.
