The Schedule is Set for Celtics' First-Round Series Against Nets

The NBA has released the dates for the Celtics' first-round matchup with the Nets. As officially announced on Tuesday, Game 1 tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Game 2 is Wednesday, Apr. 20, at 7:00 p.m. ET. After that, the start times are undetermined.

While there are rumors about Ben Simmons making his Brooklyn debut in the opening round of the playoffs, it's also possible Boston gets Robert Williams back in the first round.

Before the Celtics' regular-season finale against the Grizzlies, Ime Udoka said they don't anticipate Williams returning in Round 1. But Game 5 of this series is four weeks from when he had surgery, and Williams is on a 4-6 week timetable. That leaves the door open for the Timelord to return in Round 1, depending on how his recovery progresses.

The latest status update on Williams also came before the matchup with Memphis when Udoka provided the following.

"He's doing well, as he has been since surgery. He's doing two-a-days back in Boston and doing really well...The 4-6 week timetable is what it is, but guys have come back early. Some guys have come back in three weeks. We're not ruling anything out."

The Celtics won't rush Williams' return, and they can beat the Nets without him. But when thinking about the offensive firepower of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the potential defensive boost Simmons can provide, it's encouraging to know there's a legitimate possibility Williams recovers in time to make an impact in this series.

Further Reading

Nets Beat Cavs, Securing Playoff Rematch with the Celtics

Celtics Earn 2-Seed; Showdown with Nets Likely Awaits

Ime Udoka on the Celtics' Plan for Season Finale: "Let's do what we do and let the chips fall where they may"

Gary Payton Endorses Marcus Smart for Defensive Player of the Year

[Film Room] In Sunday's Win Against the Wizards, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's Growth as Facilitators was Evident

Robert Williams Says He's in a Great Place Physically and Mentally as He Works Towards His Return