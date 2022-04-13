Ime Udoka Says He's "Happy with the Progress" Robert Williams is Making, But Reiterates it'll "probably be a full series without him"

Wednesday, Ime Udoka reiterated the Celtics do not anticipate Robert Williams returning in the first round of the playoffs; it's the same message he delivered before the regular-season finale against the Grizzlies.

"Doing a little bit more every day. He's looking good and in good spirits. We're happy with the progress, but at the same time, we understand it's going to take time and probably be a full series without him. He's out on the court. Doing some shooting drills, some touch work. We're still preparing for a series without him."

Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who also spoke with the media on Wednesday, talked about what it's been like playing without Williams. "We definitely miss him. He's so important to our team on both ends of the floor, so everybody's trying to adjust and pick up the slack when he's not out there."

Williams, who underwent a partial left knee meniscectomy to address a left knee meniscal tear, is on a 4-6 week timetable. Game 5 between the Celtics and Nets is on Apr. 27, four weeks from his surgery.

While that leaves the door open for the Timelord to return in Round 1, as Udoka has stated consistently, that's unlikely, and Boston is preparing to play the entire series without him.

