The Top 5 Plays from Saturday's Celtics-Raptors Game

The breakdown of why the top five plays from Saturday's Celtics-Raptors matchup unfolded the way they did features the game-winner and the game-clincher.

A Robert Williams rejection turning into a Jaylen Brown layup, the set Boston ran on what proved the game-winner, and Al Horford stealing Toronto's last chance headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Saturday's Celtics-Raptors game.

Robert Williams Protects the Rim; Jaylen Brown Takes Care of the Rest

Boston defends this Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young pick-and-roll with Robert Williams in a shallow drop at the nail. Trent wants to keep Malcolm Brogdon on his back hip and doesn't appear interested in challenging the Timelord at the rim.

Williams does an excellent job dissuading a potential pass to Young. With his options limited, Trent works his way to the cup, only to have his shot sent back.

Williams also gets the ball up the court quickly, and with Malachi Flynn worried about staying with Payton Pritchard, O.G. Anunoby doesn't have anyone helping him against Jaylen Brown's drive.

Jaylen Brown Goes Up and Under

The screen from Derrick White gets Anunoby off Brown, and Trent switches onto him. Brown has the Raptors guard dancing, including the latter opening his hips to defend a drive that doesn't come.

When Brown crosses his way into an up-fake from the foul line, Trent takes the bait. The former then steps through and swishes a floater through contact.

Luke Kornet Prevents Precious Achiuwa from Putting Him on a Poster

Luke Kornet started the third quarter in place of Robert Williams, who did not return after halftime due to hyper-extending his left knee.

In the play above, first, Kornet helps against Anunoby's baseline drive. And when the latter gives up the rock, the seven-footer recovers quickly enough to prevent Precious Achiuwa from putting him on a poster.

Kornet's block also leads to an easy deuce for Al Horford at the other end of the floor.

Payton Pritchard Comes Through in the Clutch

Payton Pritchard's stacked below Grant Williams, then pops out to set the back half of a staggered screen for Brown. Pascal Siakam gambles for the steal and comes up empty.

Trent's watching Brown the entire time, so he may have stayed where he is, above the nail, to help against the threat of the drive, regardless of Siakam ending up on Brown's side. Doing so leaves Pritchard open when he flares out.

The former Oregon Duck also made sure he'd get a clean look by popping a couple of steps behind the three-point line, and he drills what proves the game-winner.

Al Horford Steals Toronto's Last Chance

Siakam loses his balance as he rejects a screen from Young. As the former tries to fend off Brown and spins away, with the ball exposed, Horford strips the rock from him, denying Toronto a last look.

