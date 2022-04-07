The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Bulls Game

The top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Bulls game feature Boston's ball movement carving up Chicago's defense, Marcus Smart's dime to Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum's smooth finish over Nikola Vucevic. Also, there's Smart's three to beat the shot clock buzzer and Brown showing off his handles to a former teammate.

Celtics Carve Up the Bulls' Defense

The Celtics assisted on 29 of their 43 made field goals, and their superb ball movement started on their opening possession.

Al Horford throws the entry pass to Jayson Tatum, and the Bulls double him, so he promptly kicks the ball out to Marcus Smart. Smart quickly swings it to Horford, who gets Zach LaVine to bite on a pump fake, then drives into the paint, Nikola Vucevic steps up to stop him, and Horford hits Daniel Theis for a dunk.

Marcus Smart's Dime to Jaylen Brown

Smart pushes the pace off a make, and no Bulls get back to protect the rim. Recognizing that, Jaylen Brown blows by Javonte Green, Smart delivers a dime, and Brown throws down a one-handed jam.

Jayson Tatum Gets Two Points in Smooth Fashion

When Brown kicks the ball to Tatum, he gets Patrick Williams to nearly jump out of his sneakers as he falls for the pump fake. Tatum then scales Mount Vucevic, extends the ball in his right hand, and guides it into the cup.

Marcus Smart Swishes Fallaway Three to Beat the Shot Clock

A better pass from Smart to Brown figures to turn this into a play that doesn't make this list, but Smart redeems himself by draining a fallaway three off the dribble as the shot clock expires.

Jaylen Brown Goes to Work

Brown tortures former teammate Tristan Thompson with a series of between-the-legs dribbles, and then he swishes a 26-foot step-back three.

