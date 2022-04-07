What Stood Out from the Celtics' Win vs. Bulls: Boston Asserts Its Dominance Early, Doesn't Let Up

The Celtics dominated from wire to wire in Wednesday's 117-94 win against the Bulls. The victory moves them into second in the East, two games behind the Heat and half a game ahead of the Bucks, who they play Thursday.

Now, for a deep dive into a game where Boston established its dominance early and never let up, allowing several starters to get the fourth quarter off.

Celtics Get Off to a Great Start

The Celtics were sharp early, jumping out to a 9-2 lead. Their ball movement was excellent throughout the quarter, starting on their opening possession.

The Celtics again carved up the Bulls' defense on their second possession.

Boston assisted on nine of its 12 made field goals in the first frame, spreading out the Bulls' defense, making quick decisions, and consistently generating high-quality shots, which led to shooting 57.1 percent from the field.

By keeping Chicago's defense in rotation, the Celtics also created gaps to attack to get into the paint, helping produce 14 points from that area on the floor. Their aggressiveness also led to taking six free throws, converting on five of them.

Another essential component of Boston building a 32-19 lead entering the second quarter was committing two turnovers compared to five from the Bulls. While the Celtics scored eight fast-break points and six off turnovers, Chicago didn't produce any in either category.

Jaylen Brown led all scorers with eight points in the first quarter, including uncorking this mid-range fadeaway off the dribble.

Bulls Score 32 Points in the Second Quarter, But the Celtics Grow Their Lead

Defensively, there were times in the second quarter when the Celtics didn't provide much resistance as the Bulls attacked the rim, helping Chicago go on a 9-2 run.

The combination of Boston letting up at times and the home team making a more concerted effort to get to the basket also led to the Bulls entering halftime with 20 points scored in the paint.

And after scoring four points in the first frame, DeMar DeRozan had 11 in the second, courtesy of drives to the cup and doing what he does best from mid-range. DeRozan also picked up a frustration technical after getting whistled for a foul following Jayson Tatum getting to a defensive rebound before he did.

But while Chicago had more success attacking the basket in the second quarter, the Celtics continued doing a great job defending the three-point line, holding the hosts to 3/11 (27.3 percent) shooting from beyond the arc.

Boston's defense also produced ten turnovers, leading to 14 points. Conversely, the Celtics committed only four in the first half, holding the Bulls to two points off those mistakes.

That discrepancy helped keep the Bulls at bay, as did Boston's ball movement. The Celtics assisted on 20 of their 26 made field goals in the first half. According to NBC Sports Boston, entering this game, they're 18-1 when registering 15+ assists in the first half.

Jayson Tatum led all participants with seven assists through two quarters, continuing to play with poise when two defenders come his way and making the correct read seemingly every time he has the ball.

The next play is a simple but effective design that starts with Tatum catching the ball coming off a pindown. Daniel Theis then comes up to screen for Payton Pritchard, and with Nikola Vucevic playing drop coverage, the second-year guard is wide open beyond the arc. Tatum delivers a bounce pass into Pritchard's shooting pocket, and he knocks down a three.

In the following clip, Tatum comes off a high ball screen from Theis, and Zach LaVine's at the nail to dissuade him from driving. Theis' dive to the rim creates congestion, and Tatum kicks it out to Marcus Smart, who's a bit behind the three-point line, and he cashes in on a clean look from long range.

Boston generated 14 points in the paint for a second-straight quarter, and the Celtics shot 57.8 percent from the field, including 9/18 on threes, and four starters reached double figures, including Daniel Theis, who entered the half with a team-high 13 points, helping them take a 67-51 lead into the break.

Boston Continues to Outplay Chicago, Expanding Lead in the Third Quarter

It might sound strange to say about a quarter where neither team scored 25 points, but the Celtics dominated the third frame.

Jaylen Brown led the way offensively, scoring 10 points in the quarter, knocking down four of his eight shots, including burying a pair of threes and scoring four points at the rim.

The next play is a prime example of Tatum defeating the double team and how well Boston's moving the ball and the improved activity away from it.

When old friend Tristan Thompson comes to double Tatum, he spins baseline. As he realizes he can't get to the rim, Grant Williams cuts to the basket, which occupies DeRozan, and Al Horford, flowing towards Tatum to present him with an outlet, draws Coby White. That allows Tatum to spot Derrick White flashing open at the opposite wing. When White gets the ball, he quickly moves it to Brown, and he swishes an open three.

And the Celtics' defense continued to stifle the Bulls' offense, limiting them to 16 points in the period. That helped them continue to play with pace and generate good shots as they outscored Chicago by eight, growing their lead to 24 entering the fourth quarter.

Several Starters Get the Fourth Quarter Off

No lead is safe in today's NBA, but as the final 12 minutes got underway, there was no indication the Bulls would mount a comeback.

Sure enough, they were kept in check, allowing Ime Udoka to give Jayson Tatum, Smart, and Horford the fourth quarter off.

Horford, who went 7/7 from the field, including 3/3 from beyond the arc, finished with 17 points. He also tied Tatum for a game-high ten rebounds and chipped in two assists, two steals, and a block.

A part of Horford's game that one can't glean just by looking at the box score is the impact he makes by pushing the pace after grabbing a rebound. It might not lead to him scoring or getting an assist, but it puts pressure on the defense and usually leads to Boston getting good shots.

After the game, Marcus Smart said of Horford: "When you see Al doing what he does, it gets you going. I mean, we've all got fresher legs than he does, but he's out there outrunning everyone. When Al brings it the way he does, everyone else has no excuse not to bring it too."

Brown led all scorers with 25 points -- he has reached or eclipsed that figure in each of the last ten games. Brown also contributed seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Tatum scored 16, surpassing 2,00 points for the season, and came two assists shy of a triple-double. Along with being focal points of the Celtics' offense, the two are vital parts of the league's top-ranked defense, something evident in Wednesday's win.

Smart provided nine points, shooting 3/6 from long range, and dished out six assists. Of course, he also played a central role in the Bulls shooting 43.8 percent from the field, 7/23 (30.4 percent) on threes, and being held to 94 points.

Up Next

The Celtics head to Milwaukee for a matchup with the Bucks Thursday night. Tip-off is at 7:30 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

