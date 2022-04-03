What Stood Out from the Celtics' Win vs. Wizards: Boston Sets Multiple Season Highs in 144-102 Rout

The Celtics, who had their hands full with the Pacers on Friday, were much better Sunday. Early afternoon tip-offs have typically proven problematic for Boston, but in their regular-season finale at TD Garden, the Celtics played with energy early, getting stops, pushing the pace, and consistently looking to attack offensively.

That helped set the tone for a dominating 144-102 win that moves Boston into second in the East, 1.5 games behind the Heat.

Now, for a deep dive into a victory where the Celtics set multiple season highs.

Despite the Early Tip, the Celtics Came Ready to Play

At the end of the first frame, the Celtics had built a 35-22 lead. Jaylen Brown led the way, knocking down his first four shots, including three from beyond the arc. Two of those came off the dribble, and one was a product of him relocating for an open look and scoring off the catch.

Brown had 13 points to lead all scorers in the first quarter, doing so on 5/6 shooting.

Boston also did an excellent job converting stops into scores, generating seven points off three Wizards' turnovers and pushing the pace off misses.

The Celtics' 35 points came on 58.3 percent shooting from the field, including converting on six of 10 threes. Their ball movement was an essential part of that success as they assisted on eight of 14 made field goals. And whether it was off of stops or against a set defense, Boston consistently went strong to the rim, producing 16 points in the paint.

The Second Quarter was an Offensive Slugfest

The Celtics got outscored 37-35 in the second quarter, which reflects defensive lapses that included giving up open threes to Kristaps Porzingis on back-to-back possessions.

However, Boston continued moving the ball at a high level, with players making quick decisions, pinging it around the court to create open, in-rhythm shots. The Celtics assisted on 20 of 28 made field goals in the first half, and they knocked down 63.6 percent of their field-goal attempts, including nine of 18 threes.

Jayson Tatum was excellent in the first half, registering 15 points on six of 10 shooting. He consistently went strong to the basket, going through defenders to produce points at the rim. Though, there were also times the Wizards made it easier on him.

Tatum also did an excellent job facilitating for his teammates, delivering a hook pass to Payton Pritchard for a corner three and creating open looks for others while operating as a pick-and-roll ball-handler. He led everyone with six assists at the break and had a team-high five rebounds.

Boston also got a boost from its second unit, which chipped in 25 points in the first half. That included Grant Williams scoring 10 points on 4/4 shooting, including cashing on both of his corner threes. Derrick White had nine points on 3/3 shooting. He's showing more willingness to let it fly when the ball comes his way. That got exemplified when he leaped to catch a skip pass from Tatum at the right-wing, wanting to shoot. White gave his defender a jab step to create a bit of separation and get himself in rhythm, then buried a triple.

Those contributions from the second unit helped Boston take a 70-59 lead into halftime.

Celtics Put the Game Away in the Third Quarter

The Celtics went on a 10-0 run early in the third that set the tone for them convincingly winning the quarter. Boston buckled down defensively, limiting Washington to 20 points.

Those stops, combined with excellent ball movement, led to the Celtics continuing to generate open, in-rhythm looks. They produced 34 points in the period, shooting 60.3 percent from the field, including 14/27 on threes. Boston entered the fourth with a 104-79 advantage, and the game's outcome felt determined.

Jaylen Brown went into the final frame leading all scorers with 29 points, staying hot from beyond the arc.

Brown was in such a good rhythm that he also uncorked this tough mid-range fadeaway that swished through the net.

Brown also had six rebounds and four assists. As for Tatum, who got the fourth quarter off, through three, he registered 22 points, seven assists, tying Marcus Smart and Tomas Satoransky for the most in the game, and he grabbed six boards.

Celtics' Second Unit Stars in the Fourth Quarter

Brown played just over 3:30 in the fourth quarter, and he finished with a game-high 32 points on 12/17 shooting, including converting on four of five threes. He also corralled seven rebounds, distributed five assists, and swiped two steals in a fantastic performance.

But the final frame was primarily about resting the starters, allowing the second unit to shine, and getting some run for the players at the end of the bench, who put in the work every day, but often don't get to play on game day.

The Celtics' second unit contributed 67 points, and they were excellent throughout the game. Derrick White registered 17 points on six of seven shooting, including 3/3 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists.

Grant Williams, who also went 6/7, scored 16 points, knocking down 4/5 threes, and he had two blocks. Payton Pritchard produced 14 points on 5/8 shooting, including cashing on four of his seven long-range looks. Pritchard also doled out three assists.

The fourth quarter also saw Aaron Nesmith catch fire, scoring 11 points in eight minutes, making four of his five field goals, including three of his four shots from beyond the arc.

In their 144-102 win, the Celtics shot 61.5 percent from the field and dished out 39 assists, which are season highs.

Up Next

The Celtics travel to the Windy City for a matchup with the Bulls Wednesday night. Tip-off is at 8:00 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

