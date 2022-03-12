What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pistons: Boston Outlasts Detroit in Physical Matchup

Playing in front of Paul Pierce, Antoine Walker, and numerous Celtics' legends, Boston and Detroit engaged in a physical, high-scoring affair Friday night as the Pistons reinforced they're better than their record suggests.

As tough as the Pistons played the Celtics for three quarters, the home team prevailed for its fifth-straight win, propelling Boston into a virtual tie with the Bulls for fourth in the East. The Celtics are now half a game back of the third-seeded Sixers and 1.5 behind the second-place Bucks.

Now, for what stood out from the Celtics' 114-103 win over the Pistons in their last matchup of the season.

Cade Cunningham's Hot Start

Cade Cunningham finished the opening frame leading all scorers with 13 points on 5/9 (55.6 percent) shooting. While he struggled from long range, making just one of his four three-point attempts, he repeatedly showed off his ability to control the pace and craftily get to the rim, which is where he did most of his damage.

As for the Celtics, if their shot wasn't at or near the rim, it didn't go in.

Boston went 0/5 from beyond the arc, but the Celtics limited those attempts, spending most of the period attacking the rim when they were on offense. That mindset resulted in 24 points in the paint, seven second-chance points off of five offensive rebounds, taking nine free throws, and converting on eight of them (88.9 percent).

High-Scoring First Half Ends with Pistons Ahead 62-61

Jayson Tatum entered halftime with a game-high 19 points at the break. Twelve of those came in the paint, helping a Celtics team that shot 2/11 (18.2 percent) on threes stay within one of the Pistons through two quarters.

The three-time All-Star also demonstrated his growth as a facilitator, including this dish to Robert Williams for two points at the cylinder.

On Boston's next possession, Detroit sent two defenders at Tatum, and he made light work of the double team, getting the ball to Derrick White for an open three.

Tatum's development in this area, attacking double teams less, especially in the first three quarters, empowering his teammates, and keeping some gas in the tank for the fourth quarter, has helped the Celtics' offense avoid the dry spells that were once a staple of their games.

Boston shot 50 percent from the field in the first half, scoring 38 points in the paint, ten on second-chance opportunities, and added 15 points at the free-throw line.

Boston didn't play well defensively in the second quarter but held the Pistons scoreless for 3:39, stretching from the 7:51 mark until a Cunningham three with 4:12 left. Still, the Celtics gave up 14 points in the paint, largely thanks to a lack of on-ball pressure and physicality.

Detroit also hit four threes in both of the first two quarters, shooting 8/21 (38.1 percent) from beyond the arc in the first half; and the Pistons got a boost off the bench from Jamorko Pickett, who ripped off eight points in four minutes to help them take a 62-61 lead into the break.

Third Quarter Resembles the Second

The third quarter played out similarly to the second. Detroit again scored 28 points, and after producing 29 in the previous frame, Boston put 31 on the board.

Like the second quarter, neither shot well from beyond the arc. But despite the physicality the two were playing with, neither could stop the other from scoring in the paint. The Celtics generated 20 points from there, resulting in shooting 52.2 percent from the field. Meanwhile, the Pistons shot 55.6 percent from the floor, mostly because they produced 16 points in the paint.

Cunningham continued his strong showing, scoring nine of his 27 points, and Marvin Bagley III followed up a 10-point second quarter by chipping in eight in the third. Bagley finished with 20 points, 18 of which came in the paint -- the other two were from the free-throw line.

But Boston, led by Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, who scored seven points each, and Derrick White and Grant Williams combining for nine off the bench, outscored Detroit for the second-straight quarter, taking a 92-90 lead into the final frame.

Celtics Pull Away as Pistons Run Out of Gas

Playing without three of their rotation players -- Hamidou Diallo, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart -- finally caught up to the Pistons in the fourth quarter.

Conversely, White, Williams, Payton Pritchard, and Daniel Theis helped keep the Celtics' starters fresh, helping Boston not give up a made field goal in the fourth quarter until there were 30 seconds left, at which point, Ime Udoka had already emptied the bench. White, in particular, had a productive evening, scoring 11 points on 4/7 shooting (57.1 percent), playing with the decisiveness he honed in San Antonio. He also grabbed four rebounds.

And by locking down a fatigued Pistons team on one end, the Celtics made life easier for themselves at the other, scoring 11 points off five turnovers by Detroit and producing 10 points in the paint, pulling away for their 16th win in their last 18 games.

Tatum led the way for Boston, finishing with a game-high 31 points, pulling in eight rebounds, and his six assists tied several Pistons for the most in Friday's matchup. Brown registered 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, and Smart scored 20, dished out five assists, and swiped five steals.

After the game, Udoka said of the Celtics not yielding a made field goal until the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter: "Increasing our physicality. That was our message at halftime."

He later added that the physical, grind-it-out nature of this game serves as a night that will help prepare them for playoff basketball, saying: "I'm happy we can figure out how to get it done. Keep our composure, and lock in when we need to."

Up Next

Sunday, the Celtics raise Kevin Garnett's No.5 jersey to the rafters. The ceremony is in conjunction with Boston hosting the Dallas Mavericks in a game that tips off at 3:30 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game and the ceremony coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

Celtics Invite Ray Allen to Kevin Garnett's Jersey Retirement Ceremony: It's Time to Bury the Hatchet for Good

Film Study: Jayson Tatum Takes Over the Game, Scoring 16 Points in the Fourth Quarter of Wednesday's Win vs. Hornets

'When I came here many years ago, he was one of the many big reasons why I came to Boston...I'm just happy to get to watch him get another opportunity': Al Horford Discusses Facing Former Teammate Isaiah Thomas

Profile on Celtics' Latest Signing, Nik Stauskas

Profile on Celtics' Newest Signing, Matt Ryan

The Trials, Tribulations, and Growth of Ime Udoka in His First Year as Celtics' Head Coach