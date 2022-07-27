Skip to main content
Working Towards NBA Return, Aron Baynes Signs with NBL's Brisbane Bullets

Baynes last played in the NBA in the 2020-21 season, averaging 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Toronto Raptors.

A year ago, at the Tokyo Olympics, a freak fall temporarily left Aron Baynes unable to walk. It happened between the third and fourth quarters of the Australian national team's game against Italy last July 28, when the veteran NBA center took off running so he could use the restroom and make it back in time for the start of the final frame.

The accident hospitalized Baynes for months. But his determination, not only to walk again but continue his basketball career, fueled him through rehabilitation from a spinal injury.

The 35-year-old didn't pick up a basketball until January, but his relentless pursuit to get back to the NBA put him in a position to work out for teams in Las Vegas as it served as the NBA's epicenter during Summer League.

While Baynes left without a contract, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the next step in his comeback is with the NBL's Brisbane Bullets, with whom he's signed a two-year contract. The deal includes a provision allowing Baynes to get out of it if an NBA team comes calling.

Baynes, who spent two years with the Celtics and won a championship with the Spurs in 2014, has averaged six points and 4.6 rebounds over his nine-year NBA career that hopefully isn't finished.

