Whether a Free Agent Signing or Utilizing a Remaining TPE, Exploring Celtics' Remaining Options for a Backup Center
At times, the Celtics can get away with stints with Danilo Gallinari at the five. Come the playoffs, they might try to keep at least one of Robert Williams and Al Horford on the floor, provided they're available. And if one's out due to injury or to help pace them through the regular season, Boston can adapt by inserting Malcolm Brogdon into the starting lineup. Another option is keeping Tatum at the three and beginning the game with Gallinari or Grant Williams at the four.
But as previously explored, the Celtics still need to add a rotational center to give them more flexibility and alleviate some of the burden from their starting big men.
Ultimately, they did not find a deal that made sense in terms of what they'd have to part with and from a financial standpoint to acquire a player utilizing the $17.1 million Evan Fournier trade exception.
However, Boston still has six TPEs at its disposal, and their draft capital includes three second-round picks next year. They could aim higher by parting with an end-of-rotation player such as Payton Pritchard. But if the Celtics, who must diligently manage minutes and want more small-ball options this season, don't want to do so, they could still find an upgrade behind Horford and Williams using those picks.
Remaining Options in Free Agency
Further Reading
Celtics Sign Mfiondu Kabengele to Two-Way Contract, Investing in a Former 1st-Round Pick Who's Starting to Put it Together
Celtics Address Multiple Needs with Malcolm Brogdon Trade
Celtics Attend Israeli League MVP Chinanu Onuaku's Summer League Workout
Brad Stevens Says He Has 'Green Light' from Ownership to Spend What It Takes to Win
Danilo Gallinari Discusses Turning Down More Lucrative Offers to Join Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon Discusses Dynamic Between He and Marcus Smart as Former Embraces Sixth-Man Role
Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari Prepared to Make Necessary Sacrifices to Win a Championship
[Film Room] JD Davison's Mostly Positive Summer League Debut