Whether a Free Agent Signing or Utilizing a Remaining TPE, Exploring Celtics' Remaining Options for a Backup Center

At times, the Celtics can get away with stints with Danilo Gallinari at the five. Come the playoffs, they might try to keep at least one of Robert Williams and Al Horford on the floor, provided they're available. And if one's out due to injury or to help pace them through the regular season, Boston can adapt by inserting Malcolm Brogdon into the starting lineup. Another option is keeping Tatum at the three and beginning the game with Gallinari or Grant Williams at the four.

But as previously explored, the Celtics still need to add a rotational center to give them more flexibility and alleviate some of the burden from their starting big men.

Ultimately, they did not find a deal that made sense in terms of what they'd have to part with and from a financial standpoint to acquire a player utilizing the $17.1 million Evan Fournier trade exception.

However, Boston still has six TPEs at its disposal, and their draft capital includes three second-round picks next year. They could aim higher by parting with an end-of-rotation player such as Payton Pritchard. But if the Celtics, who must diligently manage minutes and want more small-ball options this season, don't want to do so, they could still find an upgrade behind Horford and Williams using those picks.

Xavier Tillman Let's start with an option that would require parting with Pritchard. The Grizzlies have multiple second-round picks in the coming two drafts, so it would cost more for Boston to acquire Tillman. They can justify a yes or no answer, but as outlined here last week, at six-foot-eight, 245 pounds, they'd be adding a big-bodied center whose intelligent, versatile, contributes on both ends, and can stay in the rotation during the playoffs. 1 / 1

Naz Reid The Timberwolves have a 2023 second-round pick, but after that, the cupboard's empty until 2026. Perhaps, even with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, they want to keep Naz Reid or would require Pritchard in return for him, but it's worth it for Brad Stevens to find out what it would take to bring the soon-to-be 23-year-old center to Boston. Through three seasons, Reid's averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and a block per game while taking 2.5 threes and converting them at a 34.4 percent clip in 17.3 minutes of floor time. The former LSU Tiger is on an expiring $1.9 million contract. 1 / 1

Willy Hernangomez Willy Hernangomez is coming off a campaign where he produced 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds while logging 16.8 minutes per game. The six-foot-11, 250-pound center is under contract for $2.4 million this season and on the books for $2.6 million for 2023-24. 1 / 1

Alex Len Adding Alex Len would give the Celtics a seven-foot center who's capable of meeting their need for a rotational player at the pivot. Last season, the former fifth overall pick generated six points and 4.1 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game for the Kings. Len is on an expiring contract valued at $3.9 million. 1 / 1

Remaining Options in Free Agency

Dwight Howard Even with a chance to compete for a championship, Dwight Howard might not want to come to Boston, where he gets heavily booed. Even if he's open to it, there are concerns about how focused he'd be in this type of a role. Still, Howard can protect the basket, rebound, and while not as athletic as he once was, he's still a lob threat. He'd come with durability concerns too, but this role requires short bursts, not long stretches of consecutive minutes. 1 / 1

Blake Griffin Say what you want about what injuries have taken from Griffin, but in this type of a role, playing short shifts, he might have it in him to consistently contribute at both ends of the court. He showed a glimpse of that when he scored eight points in less than eight minutes against the Celtics in Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Nets, making two of his three attempts from beyond the arc. 1 / 1

Tristan Thompson Tristan Thompson, who some might find it hard to believe is 31 years old, averaged six points and 5.1 rebounds while spending time with the Kings, a four-game stint with the Pacers, and finishing the campaign with the Bulls. Crazier things have happened. 1 / 1

