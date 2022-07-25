Jaylen Brown 'loves it in Boston,' Comfortable with Being in the Rumor Mill

In the aftermath of reports that the Celtics offered the Nets a package centered around Jaylen Brown in hopes of acquiring Kevin Durant, the former chimed in on Twitter.

As addressed here earlier, while weighing the risks of trading Brown, who's entering his prime, even for a former NBA MVP and ten-time All-NBA member in Durant, a player of Brown's caliber will consistently come up in trade rumors. Before this, there were the possibilities of Boston parting with him to acquire Kawhi Leonard and later Anthony Davis.

Superstars change teams faster in the NBA than in any other league, usually by trade. Not only is it fair for fans and media members to at least ask and discuss whether the Celtics, for instance, should trade Brown for a star who becomes available, but it will keep happening.

Of course, he's well aware of this, and per veteran Celtics and NBA reporter Mark Murphy, Brown seems comfortable with that aspect of what comes with his job.

And if you're a Celtics fan, even one in favor of making Brown the centerpiece of a package to acquire Durant, it's comforting to hear his love for Boston isn't negatively affected by these trade rumors.

A lot can change between now and when Brown's contract expires after the 2023-24 campaign, but even in the face of the latest gossip about him potentially being on the move, he's happy where he is. And he's preparing for a season where after acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, some sportsbooks, like FanDuel's, have made the Celtics betting favorites to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Granted, the resolution to what's happening in Brooklyn and where Durant plays could change that.

No matter how you slice it, Boston is on the short list of championship contenders. Raising banner 18 to the rafters in TD Garden with Brown by Jayson Tatum's side, not Durant, would mean the Celtics did so while preserving their ability to remain in the mix for years to come.

