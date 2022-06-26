Yam Madar No Longer on Celtics Summer League Team

As the Celtics summer league roster takes shape, the plan is for this year's second-round draft pick JD Davison to join a team featuring 2021 second-round selection Juhann Begarin, Sam Hauser, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan. Two-way contract players Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan will also suit up for Boston.

The Celtics also recently added former Purdue center Trevion Williams to their summer league roster. Williams was First-Team All-Big Ten as a junior. He then embraced a platoon-style role as a senior, averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, and three assists, earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors.

2020 second-round draft choice Yam Madar was to be a part of the summer Celtics, but according to Josh Halickman that's no longer the case. Madar will instead play for the Israeli National Team against Poland and Estonia.

Madar, a six-foot-three point guard, was a 2020 second-round selection who averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 assists per game for the Serbian club KK Partizan this season.

The Celtics begin Summer League play on July 9 against the Heat. After that, they'll take on the Bucks, Warriors, and Grizzlies.

