Skip to main content
Yam Madar No Longer on Celtics Summer League Team

Yam Madar No Longer on Celtics Summer League Team

Yam Madar averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 assists per game for the Serbian club KK Partizan this season.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Yam Madar averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 assists per game for the Serbian club KK Partizan this season.

As the Celtics summer league roster takes shape, the plan is for this year's second-round draft pick JD Davison to join a team featuring 2021 second-round selection Juhann Begarin, Sam Hauser, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan. Two-way contract players Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan will also suit up for Boston.

The Celtics also recently added former Purdue center Trevion Williams to their summer league roster. Williams was First-Team All-Big Ten as a junior. He then embraced a platoon-style role as a senior, averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, and three assists, earning Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors.

2020 second-round draft choice Yam Madar was to be a part of the summer Celtics, but according to Josh Halickman that's no longer the case. Madar will instead play for the Israeli National Team against Poland and Estonia.

Madar, a six-foot-three point guard, was a 2020 second-round selection who averaged 7.5 points and 2.4 assists per game for the Serbian club KK Partizan this season.

The Celtics begin Summer League play on July 9 against the Heat. After that, they'll take on the Bucks, Warriors, and Grizzlies.

Further Reading

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Celtics Add Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Trevion Williams to Summer League Roster

Ime Udoka Sheds Light on Celtics Approach to Roster Building This Offseason

Brad Stevens Discusses JD Davison Selection: 'All you have to do is turn on a couple of minutes of clips, and you can see the upside'

Celtics Stand Pat, Select Alabama's JD Davison with 53rd Pick

Celtics Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Nicolas Batum

Latest Intel on Celtics' Summer League Roster, Including a Notable Absence

Exploring Who the Celtics Might Pursue with their $17.1 Million Trade Exception

More Clemson

USATSI_16555969
Top Stories

Yam Madar No Longer on Celtics Summer League Team

By Bobby Krivitsky31 seconds ago
USATSI_17966605
Top Stories

Celtics Add Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Trevion Williams to Summer League Roster

By Bobby Krivitsky2 hours ago
USATSI_17490817
Top Stories

Ime Udoka Discusses Celtics Drafting JD Davison: 'I probably caught less college basketball than ever this year, but he did stand out'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 24, 2022
USATSI_18513630
Top Stories

Ime Udoka Sheds Light on Celtics Approach to Roster Building This Offseason

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17584511
Top Stories

Brad Stevens Discusses JD Davison Selection: 'All you have to do is turn on a couple of minutes of clips, and you can see the upside'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17923495
Top Stories

Celtics Stand Pat, Select Alabama's JD Davison with 53rd Pick

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 24, 2022
USATSI_18296151
Top Stories

Potential Targets if the Celtics Trade into the First Round

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 23, 2022
USATSI_17858356
Top Stories

Celtics Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Nicolas Batum

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 22, 2022