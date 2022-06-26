Celtics Add Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Trevion Williams to Summer League Roster

Former Purdue center Trevion Williams is betting on himself. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, after not hearing his name called at Thursday's draft, the six-foot-nine, 265-pound Chicago native will look to prove himself as a member of the Celtics' Summer League squad.

As Givony points out, Williams is considered one of the best rebounding and passing big men among the prospects who entered this year's NBA draft.

The former Purdue center was First-Team All-Big Ten as a junior. He then embraced a platoon-style role as a senior, averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, and three assists, garnering Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors.

