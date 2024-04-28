Clippers Reveal Major Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Before Game 4
After dropping Game 3, the LA Clippers are looking to even their series with the Dallas Mavericks at 2-2 on Sunday afternoon. The story of the series so far has been the health status of Kawhi Leonard, who missed Game 1, but returned for the next two games as a very limited version of himself.
Held to just 25 minutes in Game 3, Leonard was initially listed as questionable for Game 4, but has since been downgraded to out. Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank addressed the media prior to Game 4, saying that Leonard is out indefinitely, as it was clear after Game 3 that he needed more time before returning to game action.
The Clippers really struggled with the limited version of Leonard on the court vs. Dallas, as the team seemed unsure of how to go about their game plan around him. After a very impressive Game 1 win without Leonard, the Clippers dropped the next two games, and now trail 2-1 entering this pivotal Game 4.
For Dallas, their confidence has continued to grow as this series has progressed. Putting together their best overall showing of the series in Game 3, the Mavericks are looking to build off that in Game 4 and take a commanding 3-1 lead when they face a Clippers team down their best player.
