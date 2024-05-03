LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game 6 Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers are officially on the verge of getting eliminated. They'll have to figure out a way to survive Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks, without Kawhi Leonard again.
The Clippers have 2 players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard and Terance Mann. Kawhi Leonard is listed as out due to right knee inflammation. Leonard returned during Games 2 and 3, but his return was arguably the reason why the Clippers are even down 3-2 right now. Leonard clearly wasn't right and returned at 20% of what he's regularly capable of. Terance Mann is listed as questionable with a right lower leg contusion that he suffered in Game 5 - this is a brand-new injury. Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook are all listed as available.
The Dallas Mavericks have 2 players listed on their injury report: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Olivier-Maxence Prosper. Tim Hardaway Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain that he suffered in Game 2 and reaggravated before Game 5. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is out due to a left ankle sprain. Luka Doncic, despite being previously listed as sick and injured less than 48 hours ago, is not listed on the injury report tonight. Kyrie Irving is listed as available against the Clippers.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks faceoff at 9:30 p.m. EST tonight.
