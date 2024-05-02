Dallas Mavericks Make History vs LA Clippers in Game 5
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks faced off in a critical Game 5 on Wednesday night, but only one team showed up. The Mavericks handed the Clippers their worst playoff loss in franchise history with a 30-point loss.
The most ironic part about the loss is that the LA Clippers gave the Dallas Mavericks their worst playoff loss during the 2020 NBA Playoffs when the Mavericks lost by 43 points in Game 5.
Wednesday night's loss had just about everything go wrong for the Clippers. Paul George and James Harden played arguably their worst games of the playoffs, the team as a whole was cold on wide-open threes, and Russell Westbrook played arguably his worst game of the playoffs alongside Mason Plumlee.
“We just didn’t play well all around," Clippers head coach Ty Lue said. "Defensively, offensively, we just didn’t play a good game, that’s okay, turn the page, they still have to win four games. We know we can win on their floor, we’ve shown that in the past two playoff series, we were down 3 - 2 in the first time we played them. We didn’t play our best game, we understand that. I think we all understand that collectively, so we’ll be better for game six.”
The Clippers have to play better for Game 6 on Friday night, or their season is done. Their final game inside of the Crypto.com Arena won't be with a bang, but the smallest whimper in franchise history.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years