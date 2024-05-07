Clippers Reveal Future Plan for Paul George and James Harden
The LA Clippers have yet to reach a contract extension with Paul George, increasing the liklihood that he enters free agency, along with teammate James Harden. Speaking with reporters on Monday, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank revealed the organization wants to bring back both players.
"Yeah, that’s our intent. We want to retain those guys," Frank said. "We’re hopeful we can. But also understand and respect the fact that they’re free agents. Paul [George] has a decision with his option. James [Harden] will be an unrestricted free agent. So, our intent is to bring them back, but also realize that they are elite players and they’ll have choices.”
On George and his situation, Frank said, "I think that we want Paul, we value Paul. Paul’s done some tremendous things here. He’s an elite player and our biggest thing is, we always want to be able to treat players well and pay them fairly, and we also have to build out a team, especially this is a new CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement]. But in terms of the exact money, I would never go into details other than that we’ve had really really good conversations over the course of the year and hopeful that we can get him to remain a Clipper."
This will be an interesting summer for the Clippers.
