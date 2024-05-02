Former Clippers Player Shares Controversial Luka Doncic Statement
Luka Doncic is only 25 years old, but it's already very clear that he's going to be one of the faces of the NBA. He's a rare member of the 25 and under club that includes Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; young superstars who haven't won a championship yet, but seem to be on the path.
One NBA champion and former Clipper believes that because Doncic is the face of the NBA, the league is already officiating games in his favor. During Game 5 between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, Nick Young went on Twitter to express his displeasure with how Doncic was being officiated.
"They already cheating for Luka," Young said on Twitter.
The officiating between the Clippers and Mavericks has been the topic of conversation throughout the series, but it's been bad on both sides. During Game 1, it was a bit egregious when the Mavericks shot 20 more free throws than the Clippers. However, since then, it's just been rough for both sides. In some games, they players play very physically, but in Game 3 that wasn't the case at all.
Despite that, the officials were not the reason why the Clippers lost Game 5 against the Mavericks. LA lost by 30 because Paul George and James Harden weren't good enough. Not only that, but Russell Westbrook and Mason Plumlee gambled so many times on defense that it ultimately costed the Clippers the game.
