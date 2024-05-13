Paul George Makes Bold Prediction on Mavericks vs Thunder
The hardest series to predict in the Conference Semifinals has been the Dallas Mavericks against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's a battle between the NBA's youngest and best - Luka Doncic and Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. Clippers All-Star Paul George may have a prediction on the outcome.
During the newest episode of Podcast P, by Wave Sports and Entertainment, Paul George revealed who he believed is going to win the battle between the Mavericks and Thunder.
“It's tough. I actually think Dallas has the advantage," George said. "I think Oklahoma has upside. Dallas the advantage because you have two superstars that have been in tough playoff environments, tough playoff games, they know how to rise to the occasion, they know how to score. I think for the Oklahoma City team, a lot of their guys, this is like their first playoff showing that they [are] now [in the] second round, it’s more media, it's more coverage, it's bigger games, lights are brighter. But I do think the upside of it is [Oklahoma’s] still young, they're still figuring this all out and yet they're still winning being a young team. But they do have the depth I think for how young they are, they have one of the deepest benches in the league."
Despite Oklahoma City having the better record and team, George still believes Dallas has the advantage. It's a very tough series to predict because Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have more playoff experience than anyone on the Thunder.
"This is a pecking of Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] versus Luka [Dončić], George said. "You get that debate of the next young wave. Anthony Edwards is in that conversation as well. This is the debate of who's the next young star and I think we were about to witness a really good matchup.”
Regardless of whoever wins the series, it's going to be a bittersweet feeling for George - knowing that he failed to get his Clippers in a position to be there.