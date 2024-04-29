James Harden’s Statement on Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic After Game 4
The LA Clippers coughed up a 31-point lead in Game 4 vs. the Dallas Mavericks, but were able to recover and even the series behind late-game heroics from James Harden and Paul George.
Without Kawhi Leonard, who missed his second game of the series with right knee inflammation, the Clippers got fantastic showings from Harden and George to hold off a furious comeback attempt from Dallas.
The fourth quarter, and more specifically clutch time, was a battle of the stars. Kyrie Irving’s unmatched shotmaking ability and Luka Doncic’s craftiness had Dallas finding ways to score nearly every time down. Behind Harden 15 fourth quarter points and George’s nearly impossible clutch three deep in the corner, LA went punch for punch with Dallas down the stretch to even the series at 2-2.
When asked after the game by ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk about this battle with Irving and Doncic, Harden said, “It’s a show. It’s elite, skilled, Hall-of-Fame basketball players going at it, so there’s only so much we can do defensively. You then have to worry about other guys scoring the basketball, and all of us are obviously scorers, but we can pass the ball as well, so it makes it a little bit difficult as well. It’s whoever comes up with the stop, and I think we were the ones that got the stops consecutively when we needed to. That was the game right there.”
Game 4 was a thriller, as the series now moves to Los Angeles for Game 5.
