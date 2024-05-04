Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving Make History vs Clippers
After a grueling two weeks, the shorthanded LA Clippers have finally defeated the Dallas Mavericks - giving Luka Doncic his first career playoff win against the Clippers. Luka didn't just come away with the win, he made some history in the process.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 338 points in the first round, which was the most by a duo in a first playoff series together that resulted in a win.
In all honesty, Kyrie Irving deserved far more recognition for this playoff series against the Clippers than anyone else. Luka Doncic had his worst career shooting playoff performance ever, but Irving played like an absolute Tier 1 superstar.
In six games against the Clippers, Luka Doncic averaged 29.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 8.8 rebounds on 40/24/83 shooting from the field. Kyrie Irving averaged 26.5 points, 4.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds on 51/45/85 shooting. While Doncic struggled from the field, Irving absolutely couldn't miss. Irving was surgical in his approach to every game, often starting slow and then finding specific moments to burst and close games out.
For as much as Luka Doncic struggled shooting, he still put up a tremendous amount of points - something that the Clippers needed Paul George to do, but couldn't deliver. George ultimately had his worst scoring playoff series since the 2013 season, and it resulted in an unexpected first-round loss for the Clippers.
