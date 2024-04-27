Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Before Game 4 vs. Mavericks
Speaking with reporters prior to Saturday afternoon's practice in Dallas, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue gave the latest injury update on Kawhi Leonard.
"He's just still dealing with the inflammation and the swelling," Lue said. "So we're monitoring it. Got treatment last night. Got treatment this morning. Continue to get treatment tonight."
While Lue had previously expressed hope that Leonard's minutes could increase in Game 3, he admitted on Saturday that he knew going into the game that his star forward would be kept around 25 minutes. When asked if Leonard will have restrictions in Game 4, Lue said, "To be determined. It's always going to be a restriction. It's always going to be making sure we do right by him until he's 100 percent."
The Clippers have a very tough situation on their hands with Leonard and his status. While the team certainly wants their best player available, the Clippers are 16.4 points per 100 possessions worse with Leonard on the court in this series than they have been when he is off the floor. While the sample size is small, that is the case with every trend in a playoff series, which means the Clippers will have to soon decide whether it's best to have a limited Leonard or revert to their Game 1 attack without him.
