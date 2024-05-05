Kawhi Leonard's Former Teammate Opens Up About Spurs Drama
Kawhi Leonard is without a doubt, the most controversial player in San Antonio Spurs history. Even though Leonard led the Spurs to an NBA Championship in 2014 against the Miami Heat, he had the most volatile exit a player has ever had with the franchise.
One of Leonard's former teammates revealed what it was like to be on the Spurs during Leonard's refusal to play and insistence to get traded. On the latest episode of Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Rudy Gay revealed what it was like to be Kawhi Leonard's teammate in San Antonio.
"I mean we've all talked about it," Gay said. "Sometimes you just fed up. I caught the tail end of that but I could see he was just fed up and tired. Man wanted something new, found it. But it is one of the craziest situations I've been a part [of]."
While some of Leonard's former teammates like Tony Parker were furious at the drama, Rudy Gay surprisingly wasn't.
"No, it was refreshing though because that was the first time in a long time I ever seen somebody just stand on it," Gay said. "You know what I mean? …And I think that was the beginning of the era. But besides ‘Bron, obviously but a player would be like, no this is what I want. I'm going to stand on it until I get it.”
Kawhi Leonard may have won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs, but it still doesn't seem like Spurs fans are going to forgive him anytime soon, even though it's been over five years. It doesn't matter if Gregg Popovich wants the fans to forgive Kawhi, they're still clearly not ready.
