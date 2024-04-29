Luka Doncic's Honest Statement on Knee Injury
The LA Clippers lost a 31-point lead to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4, but were able to recover in the final minutes to win a thriller and even the series at 2-2. Mavericks star Luka Doncic was questionable on the injury report entering this game due to knee soreness, and while he admitted after the game that it hurts, Doncic did not use his injury as an excuse.
"It's hurting, obviously, but that shouldn't be an excuse," Doncic said when asked about his knee. "Just came out sloppy, so we gotta do way better than that."
While Doncic is averaging 29 PPG in the series, he is shooting just 38.6% from the field and 26.5% from deep. The Clippers have done a good job making Doncic work hard for every bucket, and will certainly live with his current production as they try to win two more games in this series.
This was a huge win for the Clippers, who have gotten both of their victories in this series without Kawhi Leonard. The status of Leonard remains uncertain, as the Clippers made the decision to hold him out of Game 4 after the star forward did not look like himself in Game 3.
The series now moves to Los Angeles for Game 5, where one team will be pushed to the brink of elimination, while another will be a win away from advancing.
