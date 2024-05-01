Luka Doncic's Injury Status for Mavericks vs Clippers Game 5
Throughout the last week, injuries have been one of the biggest central focuses of the 2024 playoffs, and the series between the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks is no different. The latest to be listed on the report is none other than Luka Doncic.
The Dallas Mavericks have officially listed Luka Doncic as probable with a right knee sprain for Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the LA Clippers. Doncic's status is an upgrade from the questionable listing he had in Game 4.
While Luka Doncic hasn't looked quite like himself with a knee sprain, he's still been playing like an All-Star. In Game 4, Doncic put up 29 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 1 block on 42% shooting from the field in 45 minutes. Throughout the entire series, he's averaged 29.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists on 39/27/81 shooting. While Doncic has been more than capable of scoring, his three-point percentages have dramatically dipped. Still, one has to expect that he's due for an onslaught of a game within this series.
The most fascinating thing about this Clippers and Mavericks series thus far is that neither Kawhi Leonard nor Luka Doncic have made all of the heroic highlight plays. Much of this series has been determined by Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Paul George. It's a much different series than the two that these teams had in 2020 and 2021.
The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
