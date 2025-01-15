17-Year NBA Veteran Believes Cavaliers Will Break Legendary Warriors' Record
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a historic start to their 2024-25 season, winning 34 of their first 39 games. The Cavs came just two wins away from tying the NBA record for most wins through 39 games, but they might have a more extravagant record in mind.
It is very rare for a team to reach these heights around the midway point of an NBA season. The Cavs started their season 15-0, and just recently ended a 12-game win streak. If they can continue to get hot throughout the season, their next goal could be to top the Golden State Warriors' record-breaking 73-win season.
The 2015-16 Warriors went 73-9, but their regular season success will always be overshadowed by blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals to LeBron James and the Cavaliers.
In a potential full-circle moment, 17-year NBA veteran and former LA Clippers star Lou Williams believes this Cleveland squad is capable of beating the Warriors' record.
"A lot of work to do but they're trending in the right direction," Williams said. "They're proving a lot of guys wrong. Knock on wood, the only thing that can deter this team right now, I feel like, is if they're not healthy enough to continue on at this level. But, they're a deep basketball team. ...I feel like they can [the Warriors' record] a real run. I feel like they can actually go get this record if they can continue to be healthy."
Cleveland's "big four" of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen have missed a combined five games, while the majority of their supporting cast have stayed healthy as well. Of course, the Cavaliers have proven to be the best team in basketball right now, but good health has certainly played a major factor in their success.
It is certainly a tall ask for the Cavaliers to try to win 74 games this season, as they would have to go 40-3 the rest of the season.
