76ers De'Anthony Melton Reveals He Supported Clippers Over Lakers

De'Anthony Melton might be an LA native, but that doesn't mean he's automatically guaranteed to be a Lakers fan. The 24-year-old guard had a shocking answer when asked if he rooted for the Lakers growing up.

“I was a Clippers fan," Melton said to 76ers reporters. I promise you. My mom had Elton Brand’s jersey, Corey Maggette, Gilbert Arenas. So remember seeing all those in her closet.”

Melton doubled down when asked about his Clippers fandom, mentioning that he actually rooted hard against the Lakers and wanted the Clippers to win multiple championships.

"For sure," Melton said. "For sure. I wanted the Clippers to win four or five championships when I was younger. So it's just crazy to see [Elton Brand] now and how everything unfolded, especially with Doc."

Melton is such a Clipper fan, he revealed that he actually has extra motivation facing the Lakers tonight - Melton has fond memories of rooting against the Lakers growing up.

"We got to beat the Lakers," Melton said. "Obviously, you got to beat the Lakers. A lot of my family they like the Lakers, but my mom and my sisters we are Clippers fans so."

De'Anthony Melton delivered exactly what he promised against the Lakers. He torched the team, putting up a ridiculous 33 points, 7 steals, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists, on 11/16 field goals. De'Anthony Melton made Clipper fans proud on Friday night.

