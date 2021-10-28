Amidst the LA Clippers Struggles, Reggie Jackson Says He 'Has to be Better'

The LA Clippers are off to a 1-3 start this season, and it has largely been due to their offensive struggles. The team is currently 23rd in the NBA in offensive rating, and 26th in the NBA in 3P%. Last year, while of course aided by the brilliance of Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers were 1st in the league in 3P%, and 3rd in the league in offensive rating.

While many will likely point to the absence of Kawhi Leonard as the primary source of the Clippers' struggles, the team proved during the postseason that they can compete without him. In the eight games the Clippers played without Kawhi in least year's playoffs, the team posted a 116.1 ORTG. This is significantly higher than the 102.2 mark that they have posted so far this season.

While the season has just gotten started, this offensive decline is largely due to the team's struggles from beyond the arc. After a historically great shooting season last year, the Clippers are not off to a good start from distance this season. The team is shooting just 33.8% on wide open threes to begin the season, and 30.7% from deep overall.

One of the most glaring shooting declines for the Clippers so far, has come from Reggie Jackson. After shooting 40.8% from deep in last year's playoffs, Reggie is just 12/40 (30%) from deep to begin the new season. When asked about the team's struggles after Wednesday's loss to Cleveland, Jackson said, "I have to be better. I haven’t shot the ball well to begin the season… I have to be more consistent. I take that upon myself. I gotta be consistent."

Reggie took responsibility for the Clippers' early struggles, and if his recent track record is any indication, his three-point shooting should return sooner rather than later.

