Andrew Wiggins' Injury Status for Clippers vs Heat
After trading away six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, things have not been easy for the Miami Heat. The Heat are on a four-game losing streak and are just 4-11 since the trade deadline.
In the Butler blockbuster trade, the Heat received former All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, but his health has been a concern. Since arriving in Miami, Wiggins has missed seven games and has found his way back on the injury report for their next matchup.
The Heat host the LA Clippers on Wednesday, and has upgraded Wiggins to available, despite the star forward dealing with a right ankle sprain.
In eight games with the Heat, Wiggins is averaging 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists with underwhelming 40.8/31.3/81.4 shooting splits. After missing five consecutive games due to injury, Wiggins is set to play his third straight on Wednesday and should start to find more of a rhythm toward the final stretch of the regular season.
Wiggins getting traded from the Warriors to Miami seems to be a bit of a culture shock, and the star forward has yet to fully adjust to his new team. Thankfully, he will get an opportunity against a tough Clippers squad on Wednesday to prove himself.
The Clippers are coming off a poor loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, so facing this Heat squad on the second leg of a back-to-back could be dangerous.
