Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers vs Clippers
The Battle of L.A. continues on Sunday when the Los Angeles Lakers face the Los Angeles Clippers at the new Intuit Dome. Los Angeles basketball franchises are now cross-town rivals, with the Clippers moving into their new state-of-the-art arena in Inglewood this season. Sunday's game marks the first matchup between these teams this season.
Both teams are in the thick of the Western Conference standings at nearly the halfway point of the year. The Lakers won three out of four matchups last season, but the Clippers won 11 straight before last year. Injury reports were released for both teams, and the Lakers might be getting back their best player from injury.
Anthony Davis is questionable for Sunday's game with right calf soreness. The nine-time all-star missed Friday's win over the Brooklyn Nets, but first-year head coach JJ Redick thinks his star forward will play against the Clippers.
“My assumption is yes,” Redick said when asked if Davis would be available on Sunday. “He went through his pregame and had some soreness in that foot, and out of an abundance of caution, we held him on tonight.”
The Lakers star has missed three games this year, with the team going 2-1 in the games he's missed.
Injuries were an issue for the four-time All-NBA forward during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Last season, Davis played a career-high 76 games, trying to dispel the narrative about his inability to stay healthy. He leads the team in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals this year.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. PST on Sunday.
