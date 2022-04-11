Anthony Edwards Reveals Key to Beating Clippers

The LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in the first Western Conference play-in game on Tuesday evening. The two teams will be battling it out for a chance to face the Memphis Grizzlies in round one. During his media session on Monday, young Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards revealed what he believes to be the key to beating the Clippers. "To stop Paul George. If we stop Paul George, we win the game," Edwards said.

It is an interesting comment from Edwards, considering the Clippers spent most of this season learning how to win games without Paul George, so the team is certainly comfortable operating without his scoring. This has even been on display since George returned from injury, as teams have frequently doubled him, forcing other players to beat them. So far they have, as the Clippers are 5-1 since George returned from injury, with several players stepping up offensively.

The last time Minnesota saw the Clippers, Eric Bledsoe was still a starter, and Norman Powell had yet to be acquired. Since then, the Clippers have added Powell and Covington, and several others on the roster have really come into their own offensively. With George's improved playmaking ability, especially out of double teams, attempting to take him away entirely may be exactly what gets other guys going offensively for the Clippers on Tuesday.

It is never just one thing that wins a basketball game, but according to Anthony Edwards, stopping Paul George is the key to a play-in victory over the Clippers.

