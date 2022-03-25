Bradley Beal Believes Jayson Tatum is Next Face of the NBA

While the LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant era is still in peak form, the debate about who will become the league's next face is always persistent. With young superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and so many others, there is little reason to crown just one face of the league. While the NBA is in good hands for years to come, Bradley Beal believes Jayson Tatum has an edge over the other young stars in the NBA.

On a recent edition of Draymond Green's podcast, Beal said of Tatum, "I would always tell Jayson when he was younger, 'You're gonna be a million times better than me.' To see it happening as fast as it is, is really crazy. It's very crazy. To see the success that he's had, I forget how young he is... He's the next face of the league. I told him that is your goal."

At just 24-years-old, Jayson Tatum is a 3-time All-Star, 1-time All-NBA team member, and is averaging 27 PPG for a dominant Boston Celtics team. To crown him the next face of the NBA is not outlandish; however, he has some very worthy competition between Giannis, Luka, and others.

With the crop of young talent in the league, there likely will not be one face of the NBA for this next generation of basketball. While LeBron James has been the face of the NBA for most of his time in the league, players like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and others all had their time at the top. This next era will likely be no different, and that's the beauty of the NBA.

