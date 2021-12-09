Brandon Boston Jr. Goes Off, Clippers Defeat Celtics 114-111

Just a few months ago, Brandon Boston Jr. was selected 51st overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. On Wednesday night, in a win over the Boston Celtics, he became the 3rd-youngest player in NBA history to put up at least 25 points, 5 threes, and 4 steals in a game. The only two younger players to achieve that stat line, are LeBron James who did it at age 18, and LaMelo Ball who did it at age 19.

Boston Jr.'s final line was 27 points on 9/13 from the field, and 5/8 from deep. Without Paul George, he stepped up and took the role of the Clippers' best scorer. He certainly made a case for more regular rotation minutes with this performance. When asked about his young teammate after the game, Nicolas Batum said, "He's gonna be great. I like that kid."

This was a back-and-forth affair, with momentum residing heavily with one side or the other at what seemed like every moment of the game. Behind 29 points from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics almost made a comeback. They came within one possession of sending this game to overtime, but the Clippers ultimately prevailed.

While Reggie Jackson has been solid for the Clippers all year, his poor play in this game almost allowed Boston to complete the comeback. Reggie went just 6/22 from the field and 2/8 from deep, including 6 turnovers. One of those turnovers came in the final minute of the game, and it led to a dunk for Jayson Tatum. With Reggie struggling, the Clippers got solid production Luke Kennard again in this game. He finished with 15 points on 4/6 from deep, with some of those triples coming in big moments down the stretch.

When asked postgame about his team's performance, head coach Ty Lue said that he was happy to get a win without Paul George, but he wasn't happy with the way the game ended. While he was obviously happy with the outcome, he was upset with how close the Clippers came to giving the game away.

After completing another stretch of five games in seven nights, the Clippers will get two days off before hosting the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

