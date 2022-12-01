Clippers Believe Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are Returning Soon

The LA Clippers have been figuring out ways to win without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but the team has become severely shorthanded. On Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz, the team was missing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Luke Kennard, and Norman Powell. Fortunately, it looks like help is coming soon.

"With our situation now, PG and Kawhi and Luke, they’ll be back soon," head coach Ty Lue said about potentially changing the offense. "So you don’t want to really change too much because those guys are coming back."

Lue mentioned that he felt his injured Clipper players could return "soon" and that he's hoping they'll return to rhythm quickly.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have missed so many games for the Clippers within the last two seasons, it's easy to forget that they're even on the team at times; most of the major comebacks that the team had last season were done without both Leonard and George.

Regardless of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's availability, the LA Clippers need them to win. It's hard to judge anything about this team without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. It's not that nothing matters without them, it's just that it would be poor judgment to assume anything before then. Hopefully, the two superstars can finally actually return soon for LA and they'll be able to lead the team to the string of wins that they need.

