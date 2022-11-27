Clippers Believe Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Injuries are Not Long Term

The LA Clippers are in desperate need of continuity. Kawhi Leonard has only played in five games over the last two seasons, and Paul George has only played in 47 games. Both suffered long-term injuries last season, but the team believes that won't be the case this year.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke to the media before facing off against the Nuggets where he gave some updates about both Leonard and George.

According to Lue, he believes both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's injuries are not long-term. Lue added that he's seen good recovery progress from both of his superstar players. Because of that, the Clippers haven't considered re-tailoring their offense to move without Leonard or George like they did last season.

When both players were out last season, the team expected the duo to be out long-term, potentially for the whole season. Once that happened, the Clippers changed up their offense entirely to operate without both players.

The Clippers were a great team without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last season, but that hasn't been the case this season. LA has yet to win a game when both players are out, but they've also had some stiff competition in those games. Regardless, the Clippers either need to learn to start winning without them or hope they get either player back soon.

