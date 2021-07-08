Report: Clippers Expected to Lose Assistant Coach Kenny Atkinson to Warriors

The Clippers are expected to lose another pivotal member of their coaching staff

The Clippers are expected to lose another pivotal member of their coaching staff - Kenny Atkinson.

According to a report from Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Golden State Warriors are near an agreement to hire Clippers assistant Kenny Atkinson as a lead assistant to Steve Kerr's coaching staff.

LA will already be losing the services of Chauncey Billups to the Portland Trail Blazers, and he was credited with the task of improving Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Reggie Jackson's point guard play. Atkinson was credited with helping the development of the Clippers' younger stars in Terance Mann and Ivica Zubac. Mann took an incredible leap forward during his second year and helped the LA Clippers advance to their first Conference Finals ever with a 39 point performance in Game 6

While Kenny Atkinson hasn't completely left the Clippers for the Warriors just yet, he's expected to. If that does in fact happen, the organization will be down two very important assistants in their coaching staff.

The Lakers have found themselves in a similar situation, losing assistant coach Jason Kidd to the Dallas Mavericks. They've replaced him with David Fizdale, and the Clippers will have to replace their assistant coaches with people of similar caliber. The 2021-2022 NBA season begins on October 16, about three months away.

