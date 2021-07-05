Paul George Gives Motivational Message to Terance Mann

After putting the league on notice with his breakout performance this postseason, LA Clippers' young star Terance Mann has gained the respect of his superstar teammate Paul George.

In an Instagram comment under T-Mann's latest post that highlighted his sophomore season, Paul George commented, "Let's take it to another level kid." While PG's comment displays an obvious level of confidence in his young teammate, such optimism surrounding T-Mann's future is certainly warranted.

While Mann's role fluctuated throughout the season, he thrived when the team needed him most. In the 15 games that T-Mann played at least 30 minutes, the 2nd year player averaged 13.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.8 APG, while shooting 51.3% from the field and 45.9% from deep. This included a 39 point performance in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals that sent the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals in franchise history.

Terance Mann's ability to get downhill, attack the paint, and create looks for himself and his teammates, is an ability that is hardly paralleled on this Clippers' roster. Since the team is constructed with a smattering of impact veterans and a pair of superstars, having an explosive young player like Mann is invaluable to the Clippers' versatility.

With an increased role almost certainly on the horizon for Terance Mann, Clipper fans can enter the 2021-22 NBA season with the same confidence that Paul George has in the budding star. During the 2021 postseason, the Clippers had a 123.0 ORTG, 107.7 DRTG, and a +15.3 NTRG when T-Mann was on the floor. These numbers decreased drastically when he was off the floor, with the ORTG dipping to 113.7, the DRTG jumping to 116.7, and the NTRG falling all the way to -3.0. It is no secret that the Clippers are at their best when Terance Mann is on the floor.

If T-Mann finds a way to meet Paul George's challenge and take his play to another level, the Clippers are going to be that much closer to their first championship in franchise history.