Clippers Give Rare Update About Kawhi Leonard's ACL Injury

The LA Clippers have seldomly talked about Kawhi Leonard's ACL injury throughout the season. When the season started, sources told AllClippers that Leonard was ahead of schedule for his rehab. In January, Chris Haynes confirmed that report by also stating that Leonard was ahead of schedule and that a return to play was a "strong possibility." Nicolas Batum then further clarified it, by stating he hopes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would return in early march.

When Ty Lue spoke postgame after the Clippers defeated the Lakers, he gave a bit gloomier of an outlook.

"We know Kawhi's probably not gonna come back, we don't know the status of PG," Ty Lue said. "These guys continue to just keep fighting every single night." Attached is the full video of Lue's comments.

As the press conference continued, Ty Lue clarified his comments a little bit further into the conference.

"Yeah I don't know," Ty Lue said. "I'm not a doctor. But hope is stronger than fear. So I'm hoping every night that these two guys can come back, but you never know. That's all I have to say, have a good night."

From the way the press conference played out, it felt like Ty Lue either may have accidentally revealed details about Kawhi, or he truly doesn't really know and clarified later. Regardless, it was either "probably not gonna come back", or "I don't know", which isn't quite a positive tone.

Even though the Clippers have played without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for a majority of the season, they've managed to remain a 27-27 record and are 2.5 games away from the 6th seed.

