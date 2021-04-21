Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson All OUT Against Memphis Grizzlies

The Clippers are going to be incredibly shorthanded against the Memphis Grizzlies, in fact, they'll be missing six players.

LA faced the Blazers just last night, so it was highly likely that they would be resting players tonight against the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, they were already injured going into the matchup, so the lack of players is only magnified. Here are all of the Clipper players missing against the Memphis Grizzlies:

Patrick Beverley -Left Hand Fourth Metacarpal Fracture

Paul George - Rest

Serge Ibaka - Lower Back Tightness

Reggie Jackson - Rest

Kawhi Leonard - Right Foot Soreness

Rajon Rondo - Right Wrist Inflammation

The Clippers are essentially missing their entire starting lineup minus Marcus Morris. They still have a chance to win this game, but it's hard to believe that the Grizzlies won't capitalize on the situation.

Memphis is currently clinging on to the eighth seed and has every reason to play motivated tonight - they're only 2.5 games away from not needing to play in the dreaded play-in tournament. The team is missing Jonas Valanciunas, and could potentially be missing Dillon Brooks.

No team has played more games in the NBA right now than the LA Clippers. The team might slip up in the standings if they lose against the Grizzlies, but some rest is greatly needed in this marathon season. Numerous top players have fallen to injury, and it's a risk that no championship-contending team can be willing to take.

