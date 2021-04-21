NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson All OUT Against Memphis Grizzlies

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson All OUT Against Memphis Grizzlies

The Clippers will be missing six key players against the Grizzlies
Author:
Publish date:
The Clippers will be missing six key players against the Grizzlies

The Clippers are going to be incredibly shorthanded against the Memphis Grizzlies, in fact, they'll be missing six players.

LA faced the Blazers just last night, so it was highly likely that they would be resting players tonight against the Grizzlies. Unfortunately, they were already injured going into the matchup, so the lack of players is only magnified. Here are all of the Clipper players missing against the Memphis Grizzlies:

Patrick Beverley -Left Hand Fourth Metacarpal Fracture
Paul George - Rest
Serge Ibaka - Lower Back Tightness
Reggie Jackson - Rest
Kawhi Leonard - Right Foot Soreness
Rajon Rondo - Right Wrist Inflammation

The Clippers are essentially missing their entire starting lineup minus Marcus Morris. They still have a chance to win this game, but it's hard to believe that the Grizzlies won't capitalize on the situation.

Memphis is currently clinging on to the eighth seed and has every reason to play motivated tonight - they're only 2.5 games away from not needing to play in the dreaded play-in tournament. The team is missing Jonas Valanciunas, and could potentially be missing Dillon Brooks.

No team has played more games in the NBA right now than the LA Clippers. The team might slip up in the standings if they lose against the Grizzlies, but some rest is greatly needed in this marathon season. Numerous top players have fallen to injury, and it's a risk that no championship-contending team can be willing to take.

Related Stories

Paul George: 'I'm chasing a first ring for myself, and for the franchise'

Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Sidelined with Foot Soreness; Will be Reevaluated Next Week

DeMarcus Cousins says 'We've Gotta Stop the PG Slander'

USATSI_15630450_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Rajon Rondo, Reggie Jackson All OUT Against Memphis Grizzlies

USATSI_15936975
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Clutch Win over the Portland Trail Blazers

USATSI_13872104
News

LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15937156
News

DeMarcus Cousins says 'We've Gotta Stop the PG Slander'

USATSI_15936843_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George: 'I'm chasing a first ring for myself, and for the franchise'

USATSI_13985402
News

Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard Sidelined with Foot Soreness; Will be Reevaluated Next Week

Apr 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) goes up for a basket past Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_14715705
News

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic Both OUT vs. LA Clippers