Report: Clippers Not Trading Luke Kennard

Sources are adamant that Luke Kennard is not getting traded.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Luke Kennard was being shopped, but according to a new report, that does not seem to be the case.

Andrew Greif of the LA Times reported that the LA Clippers are not looking to trade Luke Kennard, based on multiple sources. He specifically mentions the previous report of Kennard being shopped, stating that multiple sources were adamant that Kennard is not being shopped. Grief is a long-time beat writer for the LA Clippers, and is very well connected with the organization.

There was a chance that Kennard may have been getting shopped by the Clippers, but it could have been something very non-serious. Just a casual call to other teams to see what he would be valued so that the team could know what his value is - with no actual expectation of trading him.

While some may argue it's hard to see where Luke Kennard's minutes will come from on this stacked Clippers roster, it's also fair to assume the Clippers won't be fully healthy all season long. There will most likely be a place for him during the regular season, and always during specific matchups. He didn't receive a ton of minutes in the 2021 NBA Season but found himself being utilized in a crucial Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks. His presence is the type of luxury Ty Lue would always want to have.

