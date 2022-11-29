Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report Revealed

Neither Kawhi Leonard or Paul George traveled with the LA Clippers on their two-game road trip that begins in Portland on Tuesday night. The star duo has struggled with injuries since joining forces in 2019, and have once again been sidelined at the same time. Having not made the trip to Portland, both players will be out on Tuesday night vs. the Trail Blazers.

In addition to the absences of Leonard and George, the Clippers will also be without Luke Kennard and John Wall. Kennard is working his way back from a calf strain, and Wall is not yet cleared to play back to backs. Down so many players, the team has called up G-League standouts Moussa Diabate and Jason Preston for additional depth.

It is unclear if the Clippers have any plans to feature Diabate or Preston in the rotation, but down so many key players, reinforcements were needed. This will be a tough game to win, but the Clippers will also be going up against a depleted Trail Blazers team.

Star point guard Damian Lillard will not play for Portland in this game, as he has been ruled out with right calf strain. The Trail Blazers will also be without versatile defensive guard Gary Payton II, and former Clipper Keon Johnson.

The Clippers and Blazers will begin at 7:00 PM PST.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Breaks Down Iconic Play vs. Clippers

Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard

Patrick Beverley Reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Reaction to Being Traded For Paul George