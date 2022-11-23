Skip to main content

Clippers vs. Warriors Injury Report Revealed

The LA Clippers will be very shorthanded against the Golden State Warriors
It was announced by the LA Clippers on Tuesday that the team's star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George would be sidelined for Thursday night's matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors.

In addition to the absences of Leonard and George, the Clippers will also be without sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard. Down their two best players, the Clippers will be up against it in Golden State. The Warriors have been playing better basketball of late, and have been a force on their home court.

Golden State will also be mostly healthy in this game, as veteran forward Andre Iguodala is the only name on the injury report. Iguodala, who has yet to make his season debut, will once again be out for this game.

Having dropped some winnable games to start the season, this is a game the Warriors have to get. Going against a Clippers team this shorthanded, while also at home, Golden State has a clear advantage. For the Clippers, they will have to find a way to dig deep and battle. The team showed the ability to do that while shorthanded all of last season, and will have to do so again in this game.

The Clippers and Warriors both expect to compete for a title, and while this game will not be a good example of what a potential playoff matchup would look like, the energy should still be there for both sides.

