LA Clippers Waive Semi Ojeleye and Convert Amir Coffey to a Standard Contract

The LA Clippers made some long overdue and last-minute moves to the team.

Firstly, the team has officially waived Semi Ojeleye. This allowed for the Clippers to then convert Amir Coffey from a two-way contract to a standard contract for the rest of the season. Then, the team signed Xavier Moon to a two-way contract for the rest of the season.

It's a tough break for Ojeleye, who always remained ready and tried to give the Clippers a spark when they needed it. However, the team needed a backup point guard. Ty Lue touched on it numerous times about needing a backup point guard, and Xavier Moon could give some level of alleviation for that.

The most important thing for the Clippers was to convert Amir Coffey to a standard contract. It's a little strange that it took this long to do so, but that was the biggest move going forward for the team. By doing so, the Clippers will also have Coffey's bird rights and he'll be a restricted free agent next season. It saves the Clippers a ton of headache in terms of bringing Coffey back next season.

Amir Coffey has been a pleasant surprise this season and really deserves the standard contract. He's been averaging 8.9 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, on 44/36/85 shooting. The Clippers wouldn't have anywhere near the level of success they'd have while shorthanded if it weren't for Amir Coffey's play this season.

