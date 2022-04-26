Damian Lillard Wanted Clippers to Beat Pelicans For Draft Pick

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are like brothers. The two played together for nine years and had a very special relationship with each other. That still didn't stop Dame from secretly wanting CJ to lose against the Clippers - so that the Blazers could get the Pelicans' draft pick.

"I wanted them to lose so we got their pick but once that was over ... of course I wana see em win," Lillard said in a tweet.

It's actually surprising to see Lillard be so candid about the conversation, but it makes all the sense in the world. CJ McCollum is no longer his teammate, so whatever improves the Blazers' chances at winning next season is what matters the most.

Unfortunately for both the Clippers and the Blazers, the New Orleans Pelicans ultimately ended up defeating LA. Paul George unexpectedly tested positive for COVID-19 and the Clippers had to face the Pelicans without their two best players. The Clippers had a great chance to win but ultimately came up short. The end result still made for some exciting basketball, as the Pelicans have now tied the series against the Phoenix Suns 2-2.

What comes next for the Blazers will be interesting, since Lillard clearly isn't in a position to compete for a championship right now. While Damian Lillard is fiercely loyal, he's also 31 years old now - something has to be done sooner or later.

